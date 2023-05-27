Surat: E-charging will be arranged in new and old construction

Surat will be made E-Vehicle City in days to come by the people of Surat who are always ready to adopt new inventions. Last year, more than 21,000 electric vehicles were sold in the city of Surat, more than a third of Gujarat’s. Surat city is becoming a leader in the case of e-vehicles in the whole country.

Currently there are 33,870 electric vehicles running in Surat city. Which is 34 percent of the total electric vehicles in Gujarat and 3 percent in India. In view of the enthusiasm shown by Surat to adopt electric vehicles, the Central Government has included Surat in the plan to make Surat the 9th e-vehicle city of the country. a

For this, an exercise has been started from Surat city also. E-vehicle charging facility will be provided in all the newly constructed apartments of Surat in the coming days. Expectation: Surat will have more e-vehicle charging stations than petrol pumps in the coming days.

On this Municipal Commissioner Shalini Aggarwal said that the way electric vehicles are increasing in Surat city, there is a need to increase their charging facilities. The meeting was called to make charging facility of e-vehicles easily available to the people at various places in the city.

Officials of builders body CREDAI were also called in the meeting and it was discussed how to provide charging for e-vehicles in new projects. A special committee has been constituted to set up charging stations to promote e-vehicles. In which officers of Municipal Corporation Fire Department, Electricity Department and Urban Development Department have been included.

Private societies will prepare guidelines through this committee for what should be the rules for charging stations in public areas. Also, the Municipal Corporation will decide how these guidelines can be implemented and how to approve them. In the coming days, seminars will also be organized by the Municipal Corporation with the Chamber of Commerce, Textile, Diamond, E-Vehicle Manufacturers, Banks so that these different groups can get E-Vehicles directly from the manufacturers and easy loan processing with the banks. Can do Along with this, the Municipal Corporation will also make rules on how the facility of charging e-vehicles can be created in the existing old societies.

Giving further information, the Municipal Commissioner said that the concept of pole mounted charging is being considered so that people can charge their vehicles at the same place where two wheeler vehicles are parked in large numbers in the city. At present this is the concept in Kerala. Therefore, work on this concept will be done on a pilot basis in consultation with the agency there. So that the vehicles get charged in the parking lot itself.

In view of the increasing prevalence of e-vehicles, employment is bound to increase. For which skill training will be provided in collaboration with Municipal University. So that people get the facility of e-vehicle here. For which Municipal Corporation will give training.