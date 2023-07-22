Surat :Eat Right Millet Fair organized at VNSGU as part of International Year of Millets

The United Nations General Assembly has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets to maximize the use of India’s traditional agricultural produce millet in the daily diet of the citizens. It is the result of the foresight and initiative of the Prime Minister that this resolution of the United Nations was passed with the support of more than 70 countries around the world. Then the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India i.e. FSSAI Western Region under the Central Department of Health and Family Welfare will organize the Eat Right Millets Mela on 23rd July at 10 am at the Convention Hall of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi will start the walkathon run in the morning

Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi will start the walkathon run organized at the amphitheater of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University on 23rd at 6 am. Food stalls based on millets will be set up. Along with this, millet based competitions will also be held. This will include poster making, slogan writing, millet based dishes, rangoli making, healthy snakes and ladders.

Harsh Sanghvi will inaugurate the Eat Right Millet Fair

The Eat Right Millet Fair will be inaugurated by State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi at the convention hall of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat. Along with this, FSSAI’s Western Divisional Regional Director Preeti Chowdhary, District Collector Ayush OK will also be present.

Cultural program will be organized in the convention hall of the university.

The program will start in the morning and will be followed by cultural programme, prize distribution and closing ceremony at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Convention Hall at 4:30 pm. Along with this, FSSAI has requested the citizens to come to the fair to buy millet and taste various millet delicacies.