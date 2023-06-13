Surat: Effect of Cyclone Biporjoy begins, strong wind blows in the city

The effect of cyclonic storm Biporjoy has now started in the coastal areas. 42 coastal villages have been alerted by the administration. The wind speed is continuously increasing on the Surat beach. Strong wind has been blowing in the city since morning.

South Gujarat will be less affected

In-charge Collector D.K. Vasava told that the effect of the storm is less visible in South Gujarat and Surat. Even though all the preparations have been done by the administration, but the wind speed is also around 40 to 50 kmph. The cyclone is currently 290 km from Porbandar. Number 3 warning signal has been given above Magdalla port of Surat. No chance of rain. All kinds of preparations have been done by the authorities. All necessary control rooms have been started by the administration. The administration is ready to deal with any situation. Storm can come anytime so don’t be unhealthy. Preparations have been made to deal with any severe storm situation.

10 to 15 feet high waves rose on Suvali beach

Terrible waves are being seen in the sea due to the storm. After Dumas, the impact of the storm is clearly visible on the Suvali coast. Sea surge has been observed in the entire coastal region. The ocean current is strong, due to which the waves keep rising continuously. The effect of thunderstorms is four to five times more than that of normal days.

Administration’s eye on the coastal area

In the wake of the storm, the administration held regular meetings. Because according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, its effect can be seen more or less in the coastal areas. Local leaders also regularly met the people of the coastal region. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of the cyclone in South Gujarat is very less. However, looking at the kind of waves that are forming at Surat’s Suvali beach, there are chances of dangerous winds blowing in the sea.