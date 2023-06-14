Surat: Effect of cyclone in the city, light rain in many areas

Cyclone Biparjoy is moving towards Gujarat and is likely to make landfall in Jakhau in Kutch by tomorrow. The effect of this storm is being seen till Surat. Light rain occurred in Bhatar, Pandesara, Udhna, Limbayat, Rander, Pal, Adajan, Katargam, Varachha areas of the city today in the early hours and morning. The atmosphere has cooled down after the rain accompanied by strong winds.

rain showers cooled

Strong winds are blowing in the city due to the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy. Now the atmosphere has cooled down with a light sprinkling of rain. For the last three days, incidents of tree falling due to strong winds are coming to the fore. The fire department received about 28 calls about falling trees. The incident of tree falling was maximum in the Eighth Zone and Rander Zone of the city. Eight vehicles were also crushed by falling trees.

Wind speed will be 50 to 60 km for 3 days, strong wind is expected

The wind speed will be 50 to 60 kmph for 3 days and the wind speed will gradually decrease from June 18 onwards. Today, with the change in the weather, strong winds were felt in areas including Bhatar, Pandesara, Udhna, Limbayat, Rander, Pal, Adajan, Katargam, Varachha. Strong winds are expected today and for the next 2 days.

Vehicles damaged by falling trees

Immediately after receiving the call, 28 teams of fire stations were rushing to clear the way of fallen trees. These include 6 in Rander Zone, 6 in Athwa Zone, 3 in Limbayat Zone, 2 in Katargam Zone, 3 in Varachha Zone and 4 in Udhna Zone. It has been learned that an electric pole fell on a car parked in Pal village Halapati Vas of the city, causing the car to crash.