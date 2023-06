Surat: Election battle will be held among 55 candidates for 41 members of FOSTA

On the last day of withdrawal of nomination in Fosta elections, 29 candidates withdrew their candidature. Now there will be election battle among 55 candidates for 41 members of FOSTA. The final list of 55 candidates has been declared by the Election Officer. Now on July 8 elections will be held in Vankar Textile Market.

As per information received from FOST election officials, Monday 19 June was the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the FOST election. 94 forms were filled for the Fosta elections, on scrutiny by the election officials, 7 forms were canceled due to technical reasons and 3 candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday.

Candidates thronged the FOSTA office on Monday to withdraw their nominations. Till evening, 29 candidates withdrew their nominations. After which the election officials have released the final list of 55 candidates. Now on July 8 elections will be held in Vankar Textile Market.

Final list of 55 candidates