Surat: Electricity company exam scam wire reached Aravali, crime branch arrested four more people

Crime Branch has arrested 3 more accused from Aravalli in connection with the online examination scam of the electricity company. Police have arrested 3 people including a retired officer and a teacher. Surat Crime Branch has arrested Nishikant Shashikant Sinha of Vadodara, Salim Nizamuddin Dhapa of Sabarkantha, Manoj Makwana and Nikunj Parmar. The names of 4 more accused came to the fore during interrogation of the accused including Bhaskar Chowdhary and Bharat Singh Jhala, who were arrested earlier. The names of 50 more people are likely to emerge in this incident. It is known that the big gangsters associated with the incident have gone underground.

Presented in court and taken on remand till May 29

All these accused along with 4 more accused arrested by Crime Branch made 250 to 300 candidates pass the examination by malpractices. Surat Crime Branch has arrested 4 more accused and produced them in court and taken them on remand till May 29. The accused fixed Rs 8 to 10 lakh per candidate. The entire amount was distributed among the owner of the examination center, the lab incharge and all the agents, middlemen. Salim, Manoj and Nikunj were in the role of lead agents.

50 more names are likely to appear in this event

Accused Salim Dhapa works as a teacher. Teacher Salim has passed 30 examinees by malpractice. While accused Manoj Makwana has studied Diploma Electric. Apart from this, accused Nikunj Parmar is an informer and software engineer of E-Gujkop. The accused used to give eight to ten lakh rupees per exam to Indravadan Parmar. Investigation by Surat Crime Branch has revealed that the accused took pecuniary advantage and provided jobs to the examinees after passing Giri Achari. 50 more names are likely to come up in this event.