Surat: Entrance festival celebrated in government schools of education committee

To ensure that not even a single child of Gujarat remains deprived of education, a three-day school entrance festival has been started in the entire state from today. Today, on the first day, the admission of the students of Surat Nagar Primary Education Committee was done in a memorable way. Enrolled in the first class, the students put the feet of the children in Kanku and engraved them on the paper and laminated the footprints and gave them to the parents. In some schools, children, including children with disabilities, were admitted to school by holding their fingers.

The school session has started for the first time in Surat Nagar Primary Education Committee and along with it many things including uniforms, boot gloves are being provided. Last year, the Municipal Primary Education Committee continued the practice of laminating the students entering class 1 by doing kumkum steps.

The enthusiasm of the students and parents is also increasing due to which the students are being welcomed by this new experiment of the education committee. Earlier today, the first step of the students taking admission in the first class of the education committee will be taken on the paper from the steps taken by the students and the steps of the students are being laminated on the paper and given to the students as a memento.

Apart from this, dignitaries are also joining the office bearers and elected representatives while welcoming the students in some schools. Today, in a school in Surat’s Rander area, former government minister Purnesh Modi led children, including children with disabilities, from the school gate to the class room by holding their finger and enrolled them. Apart from this steps were taken on paper by keeping the feet of the students in kumkum and given to the students as mementos.