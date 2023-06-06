Surat: Environment Day celebrated under ‘Mission Life’ at Sarthana Nature Park by Greenman Viral Desai

Environmentalist Viral Desai, popularly known as Greenman, and his Hearts at Work Foundation celebrated Environment Day by planting saplings at Sarthana Nature Park in Surat. On this occasion, he announced to make ‘Amritvan’ based on Miyawaki’s technique by planting 250 saplings in Sarthana Nature Park. It is noteworthy that Environment Day has been celebrated regularly in the Nature Park by Viral Desai’s team for the last five years, under which more than five thousand saplings have been planted in the Nature Park by the Hearts at Work Foundation. Nature Park Officer Dr. in the program. Rajesh Patel and Hina Patel were present.

Present for plantation on the occasion of World Environment Day, Greenman Viral Desai said that ‘Our relationship with Sarthana Nature Park is a decade old. Where we have been celebrating Environment Day together regularly for the last five years. This year we have celebrated Environment Day as part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s project “Mission Life” where we are creating a complete ‘Amritvan’.

He further informed that this ‘Amritvan’ being prepared in the Nature Park will be prepared according to the Japanese Miyawaki method, in which two thousand plants will be planted at one place and focus will be on air quality and biodiversity. During this celebration of World Environment Day, an awareness campaign regarding plastic was also conducted. Pledge was also taken to live an eco-friendly lifestyle under the “Mission Life” launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.