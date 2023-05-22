Surat: Estimated gathering of more than two lakh people in the program at Bageshwar Dham

Divya Darbar Divine Lecture by Acharya Dhirendra Shastri ji has been organized by Bageshwar Government Planning Committee Surat on 26th and 27th May at Nilgiri Maidan, Limbayat, Surat. The planning committee has estimated the gathering of more than two lakh people in this program.

In this regard, today the Planning Committee held a press conference and informed about the programme. Limbayat MLA and Planning Committee member Sangeeta Patil said that two to two and a half lakh people are expected to participate in this divine court program and planning is being done accordingly.

Further, it has been told by the Planning Committee that preparations are underway to execute this program in which 20 big blocks will be made for seating arrangements for religious people. In which a total of 7,20,000 square feet of land is to be covered. A total of 1,75,000 spectators have been arranged in these 20 blocks.

In which cold water will also be made available to those listening to the story. Also, a total of 6 free parking arrangements have been planned. A stage of 100×40 feet is to be built and LED screens covering an area of ​​more than 5000 square feet have also been installed.

The members of the Bageshwar Government Planning Committee include MLA Sangitaben Patil, MLA Sandeep Desai, President of Youth for Nation Jignesh Patil, Surat Municipal Corporation ruling party leader Amit Singh Rajput, Councilor and Chairman of Slum Committee Dinesh Rajpurohit, Councilor Somnath Marathe, industrialist Sanwarprasad Budhia, leading Textile merchants Kailas Hakim, Dinesh Kataria, etc. were present.