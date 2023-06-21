Surat: Even after spending crores for State Level Yoga Day, Mike cheated the program

Surat’s name has been registered in the Guinness Book of World Records with the State Level Yoga Day program in Surat. Although crores of rupees were spent on this programme, some flaws were visible on the stage itself. Mike cheated during the program. When the minister and mayor went to check the mic failure, the deputy mayor tried to change the pin of the mic.

Even after spending crores of rupees for the yoga day in Surat, the microphone was betrayed in the program: the microphone did not work.

State level function of World Yoga Day was organized at Y Junction, Surat. The Surat Municipal Corporation had approved a proposal to spend in the range of two crores for this programme. Surat Municipal Corporation, District Magistrate Police System and other departments have made extensive preparations for the event. More than one and a half lakh people gathered and performed yoga and set a world record. But it is discussed that during the program the contract has been given indiscriminately for the sound system.

Today, when World Yoga Day was being celebrated, there was a problem of mike on the stage. The program started and the sound got cut off from the mic. Mike stopped speaking after a few announcements were made. Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Mukesh Patel and Mayor Hemali Boghavala reached to check the mike when the mike did not work for a long time. Only then Deputy Mayor Dinesh Jodhani was seen changing the pin of the microphone on the stage. It is discussed that due to the incident of non-functioning of the mike in the state level yoga program by spending crores of rupees, something has been ignored in awarding the contract.