Surat: Exhibition of advanced textile machinery at the Cetex Expo

South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Development Center and Surat Techmac Federation jointly inaugurated the three-day Cetex exhibition at Sarsana. India’s Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshanaben Zardosh was present as the chief guest and inaugurate and the exhibition was inaugurated by her.

Chamber of Commerce President Ramesh Vaghasia said that this is the eighth exhibition in the ‘Seatex’ series organized by the Chamber covering machinery of the entire textile industry. The main objective of this ambitious exhibition is to give a new direction and momentum to the textile industry of the city. This exhibition of textile technology and machinery will directly benefit the growing textile industry of Surat. ‘Citex-2023’ will contribute significantly towards upgrading the quality of textiles and increasing exports. Textile Machinery Exhibition is organized to take textile products to the whole world. He further said that we will support the development of the country with the aim of reducing the amount of imported machinery in India and manufacturing advanced textile machinery in India including Surat apart from Gujarat under the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Union Minister Darshanaben Zardosh said that now the new generation has become more active in the textile industry, so the youth have to be given training and approach to upgrade the old machinery and produce advanced machinery. He told the machinery manufacturers that the parts for textile machinery which are imported from other countries should also be manufactured here with the help of engineers. The Government of India is now moving towards self-reliance, in which every industrialist will have to cooperate. He suggested the industrialists to lay more emphasis on production as well as marketing.

Suresh Patel, Chairman, Cetex Expo said that the exhibition is being organized at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center, Sarsana in 1.30 lakh square feet, in which more than 60 exhibitors are displaying advanced textile machinery. Fabrics used in BMW cars, especially those exported to Germany, and machinery produced on knitting machines are also on display at the CTEX expo. The exhibition guide was released at the opening ceremony of the CTEX exhibition. It was also announced that the Cetex exhibition will be held next year in 2014 on 6th, 7th and 8th January.

Chamber of Commerce Vice President Vijay Mewawala thanked all those present in the inaugural function. Chamber’s Honorary Minister Nikhil Madrasi informed about the programs to be held during the exhibition. The entire function was presided over by former Honorary Treasurer Bhavesh Gadhiya. The then retired President of the Chamber Himanshu Bodawala, President of All Exhibitions Bijal Jariwala and former President Ashish Gujarati, B.S. Aggarwal, Praful Shah, Mahendra Kajiwala, Amarnath Dora and Vasant Bachkaniwala as well as Surat Techmac Federation President Mukesh Patel, Vice President Pranav Mehta, Secretary Jitendra Mistry, Joint Secretaries Bhavesh Vaghasia and Mahendra Kukadia.