Surat: Eyeglass shop caught fire after spark

A fire broke out in an eyeglass shop adjacent to Motiwala Perfumes near Lalgate in Surat. After getting the information, the fire department brought the fire under control within minutes. Although the big banners outside the shop got burnt.

People gathered from the surrounding area after the incident of fire in the glasses shop located in Lalgate area in the midst of strong winds late night. On the lines of Lalgate police station, there is a glasses shop right next to Motiwala perfume. A fire broke out here at around 11 o'clock in the late night due to a sudden spark. Big banners outside were burnt to ashes due to the fire.

After informing the fire department about the incident, the staff of Mughalisara fire department reached the spot. Two firefighters used water cannons to control the fire. The fire department said that there was no casualty in the incident.