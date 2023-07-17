Surat: Fake driving license, marksheet making racket busted

Four accused have been arrested by busting the fake driving license, marksheet making racket from Pandesara in Surat. The police has succeeded in busting such a huge racket in just four days. Police seized a total of 131 fake documents and valuables worth Rs 1.55 lakh and started further investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeep Nikum said that fake driving license, Aadhaar card, PAN card, election card, birth certificate etc. are made in the city. On the basis of such secret information, some suspicious people who do not have any kind of evidence or documents gathered in the shop named “Solar Computer” at Shivnagar Society 30/A, Plot No. 1, 2nd Floor, next to Pandesara Piyush Point Those persons generate fake identity proof through computer. A successful raid was conducted after verifying all the facts by sending a dummy customer for verification.

In the investigation, using photoshop software on the computer, the work of making fake documents was caught by editing the driving license, marksheet etc. Police seized goods worth Rs 1.55 lakh during the investigation. Regarding the modus operandi, he said that during interrogation of the accused, it was found that persons who did not have any kind of evidence, used to charge Rs 5,000 for making fake driving license etc.

Seized items include mobile phone number-5, color printer number-2, CPU number-2, PVC card printer-1, passport size photo of male and female-63, lamination plastic cover number-110, blank with Aadhaar card PVC Card Design Number- 160, PAN Card PVC Copy Number-4, Driving License PVC Copy Number-5, Driving License (Indian Union) PVC Copy Number-7, E-Labour Card PVC Copy Number-13, Electoral Card PVC Copy Number-13 -4 , R.C. PVC copy of Book No. 4, One side print PVC copy of Aadhaar Card No. 7, Two side print separate PVC card, Aadhaar Card No. 65, Separate Marksheet No. 34, Separate School Leaving Certificate. Number-6, Caste Sample Number-4, Non-Criminal Certificate Number-1, Residence Certificate Number-1, Birth Certificate Number-3, R.C. Diary No.2 of the book, R.C. Color copy of Book No.-5, R.T.O. Color copy of Screen Report No. 15, S.M.C. Color copy of Residence Token Receipt No. 12, Color copy of Driving License No. 17, Color copy of Aadhaar Card No. 8, Color copy of PAN Card No. 2, Color copy of Tata AIG Insurance No. 6, Tata AIG Insurance The colored copy of No-6 is included in the Learning License No-131.

Accused (1) Mantukumar Ranvijay Singh Age 37 Res.Plot No.53 Gopalnagar Sosa.Section-3 New Bamroli Road Pandesara Surat Native Resident of Village Baqipur PS Fatwa Block Fatwaji.Patna (Bihar) (2) Akhilesh Rajeev Pal Age 23 Res. Plot no. 241 Ambika Niketan Society Near Piyush Point Pandesara Surat Mool Watan Village Bahari PS Panna District Banda (Uttar Pradesh) (3) Mayank Sanjay Mishra Age 20 Residence Flat No.202 Vridavan Residency Avirbhav Society Next to Piyush Point Pandesara Surat Mool Watan Village Sujangarh District Sujangarh District Churu (Rajasthan) (4) Sanjeev Bhagwati Prasad Nishad Age 31 Res. Plot No.566 Avirbhav Society Division-1 Chikuwadi Pandesara Near Surat Native Village Bhadek District Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) Surat Arrested.