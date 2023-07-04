Surat: Farmers affected by Gothan-Hazira railway line in mood of struggle

A meeting of the affected farmers was held at the office of Kisan Samaj located in Surat’s Jahangirpura to protest against laying of Gothan-Hazira new railway track line. In which the farmers protested and shouted slogans expressing their anger against the land acquisition. The farmers threatened to fight a legal battle against the laying of new railway track lines. Along with this, after filing the application in the concerned department, he has shown preparation to file a petition in the High Court as well.

The government has issued a notification for laying a new railway track line by a private company between Gothan to Hazira. Farmers have expressed apprehension that due to the new railway track line, the land of farmers of 17 villages will be acquired. The farmers are not ready to take their land under any circumstances. In protest against which, after the meeting held in Jahangirpura was over today, the farmers were seen in a fighting mood.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Kisan Samaj lasted for an hour. After the meeting, the farmers demonstrated and shouted slogans against the laying of new railway track line and expressed their anger. The farmers have also threatened to file a petition in the High Court in the coming days. Protesting against the new railway track line with the slogan ‘Jaan Denge Par Zameen Nahi Denge’, the farmers have demanded laying of new tracks next to the existing ones.