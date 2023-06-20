Surat: Fashion show and annual prize distribution program organized by INIFD

A fashion show and 24th annual fashion award distribution ceremony was organized by renowned fashion institute INIFD at Sarsana Platinum Hall on Monday.

Anil Khosla, CEO Global, INIFD was specially present at the event and encouraged everyone. Along with this, well-known personalities from the field of fashion designing Anuj Sharma, Deepak Golani, Seema Kalwadia, Manisha Reshamwala and Anu Bachkaniwala were present.

The fashion show showcased the best outfits created by the students of INIFD Surat on 11 different sequences. Guidance was given by professional mentors to prepare these costumes designed on various themes.

The students who presented the best collection during the year were felicitated with prizes. Paresh Patel, Managing Director, INIFD Surat, as well as directors of INIFD Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Baroda branches were also present in the programme.