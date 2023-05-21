Surat: Fashion show for eunuchs organized for the first time in the city

In order to create a comparative bridge between transgenders and society, a fashion show for transgenders was organized in Vesu and the event was also named Tulyata. This fashion show was organized with the aim that transgenders can also make a name for themselves in different fields and work in every field.

Eunuchs, who are recognized as the third gender, make their living by getting good wishes on auspicious occasions in the society. However, now transgenders are slowly learning to do something different from this work and a fashion show has been organized in Surat for the purpose of allowing them to walk equally in the society. Hetalben, the organizer of the fashion show, said that she has been associated with Kinnaro for many years. They still do not have such status in the society that they can walk together in the society.