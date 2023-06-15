Surat: Fashionet 2023 showcases over 160 IIFD students’ designed apparel

Like every year, the annual fashion show “FASHNET-2023” was successfully organized by IIFD Surat, a renowned institute in the field of fashion designing. In which designer garments prepared by more than 160 fashion designing students of International Institute of Fashion Designing Surat were displayed. was introduced.

The Fashionette Fashion Show was organized on 14th June at Platinum Hall, Sarsana in the presence of Mrs. Pallavi Maheshwari, Founder Director IIFD along with Mukesh Maheshwari. While IIFD Surat this year was all set to present its annual fashion show Fashionette, over 160 student designers showcased their creativity in the form of their collections for the upcoming season.

Textiles and Apparel industry witnessed various techniques, treatments, value addition, unconventional apparel manufacturing techniques in fabric used by fashion students of IIFD. The student designers also focused on interesting concepts like ancient Indian heritage like Patrika Gate and Nalanda University, saving marine life under water, cyber world of the future, sustainability and judicious use of polyester waste.

The fashion event also featured commercial and party wear for various occasions, making the right use of innovation in Surat’s textile industry. The show ended with a mega presentation showcasing avant garde costumes attracting the attention of the theater and the international film industry.

Founder Director Mukesh Maheshwari informed that recently IIFD students have worked with fashion designer Manish Malhotra at Fashion Connect in Jaipur. IIFD Surat is now affiliated to Instituto di Moda Burgo, Milan, an Italian fashion college.

The show was attended by eminent personalities from Surat including textile industrialists and fashion professionals. Popular couturier and fashion designer Mr. Amit Agarwal was the chief judge of the show. It is noteworthy that IIFD Surat has been in limelight since its inception in 2014.

It is one of the best institutes in the city to pursue your dream of becoming a profound professional in fashion design, interior design, graphic design and event management.