Surat: Father-in-law demands Rs 50 lakh and flat from son-in-law for daughter’s divorce

The father-in-law, ready to give divorce, demanded Rs 45 lakh from a young man living in Surat’s Deladwa village, and the very next day demanded Rs 50 lakh and a flat. Also, while setting fire to the son-in-law’s house, the Dindoli police took him away from the spot. The police have registered a case against the wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law on the basis of the youth’s Tahrir. Significantly, after the love marriage, the wife used to threaten to implicate the husband by committing suicide. There is a discussion among the people that the young man is repenting after having a love marriage.

Married on 9 May 2021 with the permission of elders

As per the complaint, 30-year-old Gunwant alias Ganpat Maganbhai Ladumore, a native of Bambhania village in Bhavnagar and lives in Vrindavan Residency behind Deepdarshan School, Deladwa village in Surat, along with his parents and siblings. They do building beautification work in the name of Kapish Creation. Four years ago, he came in contact with Nidhi Rameshbhai Chhotala of his society through social media. Both fell in love after friendship and got married on 19 May 2021 with the permission of their elders. However, after recovering for some time, Nidhi started misbehaving and misbehaving with the family.

wife wanted to go to uk so husband was ready to give 30 lakhs

Nidhi used to threaten to commit suicide and implicate the family. Last Diwali, when she was going to commit suicide towards the railway gate, the police stopped her and informed Gunwant. Gunwant informed his mother-in-law and father-in-law and they took him to their home for a few days. But after that Nidhi returned and again threatened and divorced U.K. Gunwant asks him to go to U.K. He was also ready to pay Rs 30 lakh for the travel expenses.

When the father-in-law demanded more, the young man refused.

Nidhi was demanding Rs 50 lakh. On this issue Nidhi’s parents had a long fight at Gunwant’s house and the matter reached the police station. Gunwant who had agreed to pay Rs 45 lakh to Nidhi in the police station for divorce. The next day father-in-law 2 Rameshbhai calls Gunwant and demands Rs 50 lakh and a 2-BHK flat in Vesu, Gunwant refuses.

Father-in-law sets fire to son-in-law’s house

The father-in-law threatened that, if you can save your family, save it, I am coming. Gunwant went home and when the relatives took his brother to the hospital, he came to know that his father-in-law had set his house on fire. When Gunwant reached home, the house was on fire and a balloon of smoke was coming out. Gunwant reached the spot and informed the fire brigade and the police. The police arrested Rameshbhai present there. Seeing the police, Nidhi took someone and left on the bike.

Furniture including bike was also burnt

Two cycles, Bullet, Activa, Inverter and two AC compressors, furniture got burnt in the fire. Gunwant has filed a complaint against his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law Hansaben in Dindoli police station regarding the incident. Therefore further action has been taken by the police.