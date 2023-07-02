Surat: Father-son injured due to roof collapse in Pandesara

Father-son were seriously injured when the roof of a house suddenly collapsed in Shastri Nagar of Vadod village of Pandesara, Surat. Due to which father-son were shifted to civil hospital. At present, the condition of both father and son has been found to be stable.

At around 12.30 pm in Vadod village of Pandesara, Surat, the roof of Rameshbhai’s house in Shastri Nagar collapsed along with the fan. As soon as the roof fell, there was a loud sound due to which the people around ran. At the same time, with the help of 108, the injured father-son were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital (Civil) for treatment. Injured Ramesh told that Sancha is an artisan and had come to Surat from his native UP to Surat a month and a half ago for livelihood.

Regarding this incident, Rameshbhai’s neighbor told that he ran out of the house after hearing the sound of something falling suddenly in the afternoon. They saw that the roof of Rameshbhai’s house had collapsed. They saw that Ramesh and his son Suraj were enjoying a sweet sleep at home, so they could not save themselves and both the father-son duo were seriously injured in the accident. Immediately an ambulance was called by calling 108 and both were brought to civil for treatment. Currently both are undergoing treatment.

Rameshbhai’s neighbor further said that there is a possibility that Ramesh may have serious injuries on his body and son Suraj may have fractured his leg. Both had come to Surat a month and a half ago. It cannot be denied that after four days of heavy rains and dilapidation, the roof has collapsed today.