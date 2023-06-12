Surat: Female officer took the responsibility of studies of class 9 girl student who was studying along with picking up garbage

The three-day School Entrance Festival and Girl Child Education Festival has started in Gujarat including Surat from today. A woman IAS officer in Surat today publicly pledged to provide all necessary facilities for studies to a girl student who topped the scholarship exam and is pursuing her studies by picking garbage and supporting her family. Urged the teachers and rulers to take care of this talented student.

Efforts to educate girls seem to be paying off on day one with a three-day entrance festival in Surat. The entrance ceremony was organized for three schools located near the Police Headquarters of Eighth Zone of Surat.

Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice Department, Sunayana Tomar (IAS) felicitated the meritorious students of the school. It felicitated Chhaya Rathod, a class 9 student, who topped the scholarship test. Knowing the economic and social status of Chhaya, who earns her and her family’s livelihood by cleaning garbage and living on the footpath, he immediately announced from the stage to take the responsibility of further studies of this student.

He has given clear instructions to the office bearers of the committee and the teachers of the school that this girl should contact me directly for any further study or social or other needs. Saying this, the teachers and officials were directed to help this meritorious student.