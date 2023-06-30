Surat: Fire breaks out in moving BRTS bus in Katargam area

Another incident of fire in BRTS bus has come to light in Surat. This time a bus moving in Katargam area caught fire. In such a situation, the lives of the passengers in the bus were at risk. However, the driver was punctual and dropped the passengers safely. No passengers were hurt or harmed.

Suddenly there was smoke near the driver’s seat

Incidents of fire in BRTS buses are continuously coming to the fore in Surat. Another incident has come to light in Katargam area where a BRTS bus caught fire. Suddenly smoke started coming out from the BRTS bus carrying passengers. Suddenly smoke started coming out from the driver’s seat of a bus carrying passengers on the road. Due to which the lives of the passengers were made.

Driver used time restriction to drop passengers

The fire broke out near the driver’s seat near the bonnet of the BRTS bus. When smoke started coming out from the bonnet of the bus, the passengers immediately attracted the attention of the driver. Before the fire spread further, the driver showed caution and stopped the bus at a nearby BRTS station and deboarded all the passengers.

passengers disembarked safely

The driver of the BRTS bus carrying passengers from the city was unaware of the incident of fire in the bus. A passenger immediately raised a loud voice to inform the driver that the bus was on fire. However, the bus could not be parked on the road, so it was decided to park it at a nearby location. Meanwhile, the lives of all the passengers aboard the bus were at stake. The driver drove the bus at high speed and stopped it on the side near the bus station to offload the passengers immediately and all the passengers got off the bus safely.