Surat: Fire Department organizes mock drill as soon as school starts

The fire department in Surat conducts mock drills and tells people what precautions to take in case of an accident. Today, a mock drill was organized by the Fire Department in a school located at Dabholi Char Rasta. In case of fire, public awareness and what precautions should be taken by the students in the initial stage during the incident were informed. Guidance was given on how to quickly exit the emergency exit.

Awareness Campaign by Fire Department

Incidents of fire keep happening in Surat city. People are being made aware of the precautions to be taken and the steps to be taken at the time of an accident by conducting mock drills. Mock drills are organized by the fire department at hospitals, schools, malls and other places. Today, with the joint effort of Municipal Corporation’s Dabholi Fire Brigade and Katargam Fire Brigade, a mock drill was organized at Mathrubhumi School, Dabholi Char Rasta, in which firefighters, ambulance, torrent power personnel and police fleet participated in this mock drill.

school children were specially exposed

In case of fire, public awareness should be created among the students. What should be kept in mind in the initial stage during the incident of fire? A mock drill was conducted on how to get out of the emergency exit immediately. The students were sensitized about the immediate evacuation of people trapped in a highrise building in case of fire and evacuation through hydraulic platforms. Also, the officials informed the students about the use of fire safety equipment in case of fire.