Surat: Fire in a clothes shop on Bhatar Road

A fire broke out at a clothes shop in a complex near Rupali Nehar near Bhatar in Surat on Tuesday morning. The fire was brought under control within a few hours. After getting information about the incident, the staff of Majura and Maan Darwaja fire stations immediately reached the spot. In this accident, a large amount of cloth and goods including sewing machine got burnt.

The fire was brought under control after two hours of effort.

The fire department received a call about the fire at 5 am. After getting information about the incident, fire tenders reached on time and managed to avert a major accident. A fire broke out in the tailoring section of a shop named First Fashion in Bhatar. The fire could be controlled after about one and a half to two hours of effort due to both the smoke and the fire coming into the room.

AC, sewing machine and a large amount of cloth were burnt

Shop owner Pragyesh Patel said that he reached the shop after hearing the news of fire in the shop. The fire came to light when smoke emanated from the shop. The fire department brought the fire under control in two hours. AC, sewing machine and a large amount of cloth have been burnt. At present the work of cleaning is going on.

No one was injured in the fire incident

The fire officer said that some people had gathered at the spot. The shops around the complex were careful not to get caught in the fire. However, the fire was doused in time with the help of water cannon. There was no casualty in this fire incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.