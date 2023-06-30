Surat: Fire in Savji Dholakia’s Harekrishna Export Diamond Company located in Ichhapur

The fire broke out at Savji Dholakia’s Harekrishna Export Company at GM Diamond Park in Surat’s Ichhapore area. The fire broke out on the third floor of Radhe building, creating chaos among the jewelers. On getting information about the incident, the fire department reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

An atmosphere of fear was seen among Ratna artists.

An atmosphere of fear was seen among the jewelers during the early morning fire. When the fire brigade was informed about the fire, five vehicles of two fire stations controlled the fire by running water hammer with hydraulics. In which goods including sofa, computer, wiring were destroyed. There is no report of any injury.

The fire was brought under control in 1 hour

Savji Dholakia’s diamond company Harekrishna Exports is located at GM Diamond Park in Ichhapore area. In which the building named Radhe has ground plus six floors. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building named Radhe. When the fire brigade was informed about the fire at 8.37 am, the fire brigade reached the spot and used water to control the fire.

Flames on the third floor could be seen outside the window. In such a situation, five fire brigade vehicles reached from Adajan and Palanpur stations with hydraulics. Fire officer Sampat Suthar told that the fire was brought under control by spraying water. The fire was so severe that furniture, sofa sets, computers and other items on the third floor were gutted.

Ratnakalakar was present in the office when the fire broke out in the morning. Those who came down after hearing the sound of fire. No one has been reported injured in the entire accident. At present, the primary reason for the fire is said to be short circuit.