Surat: Five members of Jamtara gang arrested from Bihar

Surat Cyber ​​Crime Police has arrested five members of the infamous Jamtara gang from Rohtas in Bihar for transferring money from bank accounts by hacking mobile phones and obtaining username-passwords of net banking. A family member of a cloth merchant of Ring Road opened his mobile phone and got Rs 10 lakh transferred.

According to information received from Cyber ​​Crime Police Station sources, 41-year-old Navaratandas Sitaram Swamy, a native of Rajasthan and a resident of Godadara Salasar Residency, Surat, runs a textile business in the name of Monika Silk Mills at Ring Road Millennium Market-2. On May 30, a family member posted a link to the PM Vikas Yojana in the WhatsApp group of his hometown Gaushala Samiti, Sarangpur. When Navratandas opened this link, the mobile hacking started. Then on June 11, suddenly the OTP of the money deducted from the account came on the mobile phone and two transactions of Rs 5 lakh each were done from Axis Bank and a total of Rs 10 lakh was transferred to HDFC Bank account.

Cyber ​​crime police registered a case on the basis of this fact and started investigation. An application was filed at the Surat Cyber ​​Crime Police Station alleging that money was transferred from the businessman’s account without his knowledge. In this crime, the cybercrime police have arrested five members. The infamous Jamtara gang of Jharkhand withdrew Rs 1.80 lakh from Rohtas in Bihar to their bank accounts.

Jamtara gang hacked mobile phone by sending link of PM Vikas Yojana and transferred money from bank account by getting username-password of net banking. Sahaj alias Ankur of Rohtas is MBA among the five people caught by the cybercrime police and money was transferred to his account. He came in contact with the gang through Shubham Kumar, a friend studying data science, to gain access to its account. Cybercrime police have taken all of them on remand for two days.

Who got caught?

(1) Sahaj alias Ankur Rakeshkumar Rathod (age 24) studying MBA (age 24, village Bhediya, district Rohtas, Bihar) (2) Shubhamkumar Sunilkumar Gupta (age.20) studying Data Science (3) Roshankumar Sunil Chowdhary (age 18) (idle) (both resident District Rohtas, Bihar) (4) Askaf Abdul Rehman Ansari (age.19, resident Chengaidih, Jamtara, Jharkhand) wage work (5) Ashraf Ali Farooq Ansari (age 22, resident Chengaidih) , Jamtara, Jharkhand) Khet Mazur