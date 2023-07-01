Surat: Flood water recedes from Saniya Hemad village which has become an island

Heavy rains lashed Surat city and district for two days leading to flood situation in the Gulf. Because of this, the flood water from the gulf entered Saniya Hemad village. Last days about 2 to 3 feet of water was filled. On Friday, when the rain stopped during the day and the flood water receded from the creek, the municipal staff and the fire department cleaned the village by pouring water.

Water receded in Saniya Hemad village

Sania Hemad village of Surat was flooded by 2 to 3 feet yesterday. Due to which the villagers were facing a lot of trouble. During this, the Municipal Corporation team ran and did the work of water disposal. Today the water has receded in the village due to which the villagers have also heaved a sigh of relief.

A team of more than 35 firefighters cleaned the village

A team of more than 35 people from Municipal Corporation and Fire reached the village. A water cleaning campaign was carried out by the fire department. Prithviraj Gohil, a resident of the village told that water has gone out of the village. The village was full of mud, due to which the municipal officer and the fire team cleaned the village.

Manpa commissioner’s instructions to speed up the disposal of rain water

Due to the rains in Surat city, various areas of the city were waterlogged. Municipal Commissioner Shalini Aggarwal has instructed all Zonal Heads, Heads of Departments, Executive Engineers, Fire Department and other department officials to dispose of it. De-watering pump has been arranged for water evacuation.