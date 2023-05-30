Surat: Former councilor Aslam Cyclewala released on bail after arrest

Former councilor Aslam Cyclewala, who appeared on anticipatory bail in the crime of threatening to pass fake mediclaim, was released on bail by the Udhna police after his arrest.

In Surat, a case was registered at Limbayat police station against five including former councilor Aslam Cyclewala for thrashing a field officer for wrongly passing mediclaim. A case was also registered at Udhna police station against three including Aslam Cyclewala for threatening to pass fake mediclaim.

On March 30, another similar complaint was lodged at the Adajan police station. That’s why former councilor Aslam Cyclewala applied for anticipatory bail in the court regarding the complaint registered against him and the court approved his anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, former corporator Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala (aged 43, resident of C-07-1 SMC Tenement Opposite Ambedkar Bhawan, Mandarwaja, Ring Road, Surat) was produced yesterday in the case registered at Udhna Police Station. The police released him on bail after arresting him.