Surat: Former Director General of DRDO Dr. Sudhir Mishra and retired Brigadier B.S. Interactive session organized with Mehta

An interactive session has been organized by South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) on Tuesday 25th July at 5 PM at Samruddhi, Nanpura, Surat. In which former Director General of DRDO and CEO and MD of BrahMos Dr. Sudhir Mishra will be present. Retired Brigadier and former Vice Chancellor of Maharishi University of Management and Technology B.S. Mehta will grace the venue as the chief guest. The experiences of research, development and business with the military will be discussed in this interactive session with the two dignitaries.

Dr. Sudhir Mishra, soon after graduating from IIT Madras, joined DRDO’s main missile laboratory, DRDL Hyderabad, and worked under APJ Abdul Kalam and other eminent scientists on the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program and other Indian missile programs including Agni and BrahMos. He served as the Project Director of BrahMos, the world’s only supersonic missile. He also served as Counselor and Technical Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Coordinated several defense R&D projects between India and Russia. He oversaw all of India’s missile programs as Director General in DRDO. He is currently holding the position of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi.

Retired Brigadier B.S. Mehta, he fought the 1971 war and raised 13 armed regiments. He has served with distinction in all strike corps and infantry and mountain divisions in the Indian Army. He has worked on deputation to the Cabinet Secretariat. He took early retirement to serve as a director in the Government of Gujarat. He conducted the first course for retired defense personnel at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Ahmedabad in the year 2000, which became a landmark for the courses conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management.

He served for 16 years as the Vice Chancellor of Maharishi University of Management and Technology in the year 2016. After retirement, he is making significant contributions as a consultant to an NGO in Gujarat that helps the families and dependents of martyrs. Retired Brigadier B.S. Due to Mehta’s efforts, a MiG-23 aircraft has been kept in Surat’s Sarthana Zoo. While the tank used in the 1971 war against Pakistan was B.S. With Mehta’s recommendation, it was given to the Municipal Corporation as a martyr’s memorial. Which is kept near the circle in front of Ambatlavadi Patidar Samaj ki Wadi of Katargam.