Surat: Former Health Minister’s letter to CM against adulteration

Surat Municipal Corporation has been conducting raids for a long time on complaints of food adulteration and taking samples from various vendors. Sample and report comes after 20 days to one month. Many samples of food taken this time have failed. Then former health minister of the state and MLA from Varachha, Kumar Kanani has expressed anger against the health system. Kumar Kanani has written a letter to the Chief Minister proposing amendment in the law. He has said in the letter that when people’s health is played with by tampering with food and there is danger to life, then a law should be made to prosecute such vendors for the crime of murder, so that such ingredients stop adulterating. .

Register the crime of murder: Kumar Kanani

Kumar Kanani handed over the letter to the Chief Minister and said that a case of murder should be registered against those involved in adulteration of food items. When an accident occurs and someone dies in it, the offense of murder is registered. Similarly, adulteration of food items poses a threat to the health of the people. Such miscreants have no fear of law, that’s why they are doing this. That’s why I have written a letter to the Chief Minister requesting that there is a need to amend the law against those who deliberately endanger people’s lives by adulterating food. It was submitted that strict action should be taken against him under the section for murder.

Kumar Kanani’s fury against adulteration

The municipal health system in Surat has been raiding various vendors selling food items for some time now and taking samples and sending them to laboratories for testing. Food grains, pulses, sweets, ice cream, fast food, hotels, restaurants, mango juice sellers or mango sellers etc. are raided and their samples are sent to the lab. The report of the sample of food taken by the health department of the municipality has failed. Former State Health Minister and Varachha MLA Kumar Kanani is furious. In this regard, he has written a letter to the Chief Minister demanding a strict law against adulteration.

Sample report comes in a month, many people’s health is compromised

Former Health Minister and MLA Kumar Kanani said that the Health Department raids food vendors and collects samples from there. Which is sent to the laboratory for examination, but the report of the samples taken from them comes after 21 days to one month. During this time, a large number of people have eaten the products made by the adulterants and the food items being sold. Then the report of the sample taken by the health department comes negative. Due to which food adulteration has become a serious threat to the health of the people.