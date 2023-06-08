Surat: Fosta election schedule announced, polling will be held on July 8 in Vankar Market Complex

The election schedule for Fosta Election-2023 has been officially announced by the election authorities. Nominations will be done from June 12 to 14, the final list of candidates will be announced on June 20 and elections will be held on July 8, 2023 in the parking lot of Vankar Sangh Textile Market.

Chief Electoral Officer Brijmohan Agarwal, Electoral Officers Ashok Jain, Shambhu Poddar, Gurmukh Kungwani, Mahendra Pal Khurana informed about the election program of Federation of Surat Textile Traders Associations (FOSTA). For the FOSTA elections, the Election Committee received 636 voter lists from 211 markets.

The election schedule was decided after preparing the voter list for the election. Only those whose names appear in the voter’s list will be able to vote and candidates can nominate from among them. From June 12 to 14, from 2 pm to 6 pm, you can submit the nomination forms from the Fosta office. Scrutiny of forms will be held on 15 and 16 June 2023. On June 17, the list of candidates for form scrutiny will be made public. Nominations can be withdrawn till 6 pm on Monday, 19 June 2023. The final list of candidates will be declared in FOSTA office on Tuesday, June 20.

Voting for Fosta election will be held on 8th July 2023 Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm in the parking lot of Vankar Textile Market Ring Road Surat. After the completion of polling, the counting of votes will start after 6 pm and the result will be announced after the counting is completed.

Giving more information, the election officer said that along with the nomination form, the candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs 2500, which will not be returned. Only the representative members included in the list announced by the Election Committee and prepared by the Market Traders Association will be able to vote.

It is necessary for the candidate to be a trader of colored cloth for the election, for which the GST number of the candidate and the Gumasta certificate of the Municipal Corporation will be checked. It is necessary to bring along with the form 2 photographs and photo identity proof, one of Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN Card and Election Card.

On the day of poll, the voter will also have to produce his photo identity card. Each voter will have to vote for 41 candidates. If more or less than 41 votes are cast, the vote will be invalid. While voting, the mark has to be made at the designated place only, apart from that, if any other mark or anything is written, the vote will be declared invalid.