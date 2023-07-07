Surat: Fosta election tomorrow, 51 candidates will compete for 41 directors

Surat’s textile industry is very extensive. Surat’s textile industry has progressed a lot not only in the state or country, but also abroad. The elections of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTA), the largest association of Surat’s textile industry, are going to be held on July 8. Election will be held from 11 am to 5 pm in Ring Road Vankar Sangh Market. Out of 51 candidates standing in the election field, 41 will be elected, out of which the new President of FOSTA and other office bearers will be selected. There are 41 candidates of Vyapar Vikas Manch and 10 candidates of Vyapar Ekta Manch, 4 candidates have withdrawn their names from the election after the final list.

Election atmosphere in the textile market

Due to the election of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association, the election atmosphere is in the textile market for the last ten to fifteen days. The candidates are busy campaigning vigorously. Candidates are going to different markets and talking to traders on election campaign issues. Kailas Hakim’s team of 41 candidates of Vikas Panel is making all kinds of preparation for the new faces of the candidates. In the unity panel, Ranganath Sharda of the previous term is involved in the election along with 10 old and new candidates.

Fosta’s election after 12 years

Elections of Federation of Surat Textile Association are going to be held after last 12 years, for which there is a lot of enthusiasm among the traders as well as the candidates. Despite Surat being a huge textile organization, elections for FOSTA had not been held for the last ten years. Currently the office bearers of the organization were not elected democratically through a voting process. Due to which the election atmosphere was seen this time.

Election is very important in a democratic style

Vikas panel candidate Kailash Hakim said that traders had long wanted that democratic elections should be held. There are many issues facing the textile industry. Today, when Surat’s textile industry has succeeded in making its own identity on the world stage, some important decisions need to be taken to take it forward at a fast pace. Efforts should be made to solve the problems quickly by coordinating with the government. This time the elections are going to be held in a democratic manner, it is making me very happy. Each candidate is busy campaigning in their own way and after a long time, Surat’s textile industry is in election mood with renewed vigour.