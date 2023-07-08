Surat: Fosta election, voters come to vote, contest between development panel and unity panel

After 12 years in Surat, voting has started under FOSTA election from 11 am at Vankar Textile Market of Ring Road. There are 55 candidates in the fray for 41 director posts. The polling process will continue at 15 booths till 5 pm and then the counting of votes will start at 6 pm. Results will be declared after counting. After this the 41 winning candidates will unanimously elect the Fosta President.

FOSTA (Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association), an organization of traders associated with Surat’s textile industry, is holding elections today after 12 years. Voting is going on from 11 am in the parking lot of Vankar Textile Market located on Ring Road. FOSTA’s election committee had announced a list of 84 candidates on 19 July 2023 and the electoral battle was to take place between the Development Panel and the Unity Panel. But on the last day of withdrawal, 29 candidates of the Unity Panel withdrew their candidature in unison and the Vikas Panel suffered huge losses even before the elections.

After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, 4 out of 55 candidates have left the fray. In such a situation, except these four candidates, it can be said that only 51 candidates are in the fray. Out of which 41 candidates are from development panel and 10 candidates are from unity panel. Significantly, Fosta’s election is also a matter of casteism as well as being between Dying Meal owners and small businessmen.

Voter must compulsorily cast 41 votes otherwise vote will be canceled

According to the rules announced by the election committee of FOSTA, 636 electors must cast 41 compulsory votes. If he casts one vote less or one vote more, his vote will be cancelled. So voters have to be very careful while voting. However, on the other hand, voting for 41 candidates at once would take more time for voters, so 15 polling booths were created. Voting will be held till 5 pm in Ring Road Vankar Sangh Market. The counting of votes will start after 6 pm.