Surat: Fosta elections, 94 forms filled for 41 seats

Diamond and textile industries are very extensive in Surat. Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTA) is a major body for the textile industry. The association is very important for solving the queries of the apparel traders. Elections are going to be held on July 8 after twelve years of this institution. On Wednesday, the last day of submission of nomination forms, 94 candidates filed their nominations. FOSTA elections are going to be held after twelve years. There was a long struggle by the traders to hold the elections.

Candidates reached for nomination in group for Fosta election <p> </p> <p>There was a lot of commotion regarding contesting the Fosta elections. Election atmosphere has already started showing in the textile markets, the candidates also came to fill the papers with the enthusiasm of drums and their supporters.</p> <p>Kailash Hakim, standing as a candidate in the election, said that finally the demand of the traders has been fulfilled, the election is going to be held in a democratic manner. I have registered myself. Enthusiastically filled the form with candidature and supporters. In my panel of Vyapar Vikas Manch I wish good luck not only to my fellow friends and all the candidates in my panel but also to all those who are contesting in this election. It is very important that the issue of businessmen is read and resolved in a democratic manner. As the textile industry of Surat is playing a major role in the world stage today, this industry can grow rapidly if given better leadership.</p> <p>According to the information received from the Fosta election officials, the candidates had taken the forms till the last day, out of which 94 have returned after filling the forms. Nominations have been filed for 41 seats, now the nomination papers will be scrutinized for the next two days. Nominations can be withdrawn till June 19 and the final list of candidates in the fray will be announced on June 20. Voting is to be held in Vankar Textile Market on 8th July.</p>