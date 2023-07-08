Surat: Fosta elections concluded; development panel victorious

After 12 years, the elections of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTA) were concluded on Saturday amid great enthusiasm and enthusiasm among the traders. The polling began at 11 a.m. under tight police arrangements at Vankar Textile Market complex on Ring Road, which continued till 5 p.m. There were 55 candidates in the fray for 41 director posts. Out of a total of 634 voters in 211 markets, 577 voters exercised their franchise, registering 91 percent voting. The counting of votes started at 6 pm. In Salasar zone, 107 out of 116 voters, 105 out of 112 in Begumwadi zone, 137 out of 156 in Saroli zone, 105 out of 118 in Kamela zone and 123 out of 132 in Ringrod zone exercised their franchise.

The development panel led by textile pioneer Kailash Hakim was leading from the start of counting. After the final round of counting at 9 pm, all the 41 candidates of the development panel were declared victorious. It was clear from the election result that the traders completely rejected the old functionaries of FOSTA. Ten candidates of the unity panel just lost. All the members including Kailas Hakim 548, Dinesh Kataria 548, Arvind Gadia 540 got more than 400 votes from the development panel. Ranganath Sharda got 173 votes and Champalal Bodhra got 179 votes from the unity panel.

Talking about the election process that took place years later, according to the rules announced by the election committee of FOSTA, 636 voters had to cast 41 compulsory votes. If he had cast one vote less or one vote more, his vote would have been cancelled. Voting for 41 candidates at once took a lot of time for the voters and therefore the Election Committee had adequately arranged 15 polling stations.

After the election results were declared, Kailas Hakim, Dinesh Kataria were celebrated and congratulated by the supporters by lifting them on their shoulders. After the grand victory, the formality of Kailas Hakim Fosta’s election as the new president is pending. Traders now have high hopes from the new leadership.

Which candidate got how many votes, this is the list

Anandraj Vaishnav 129Arun Patodia 524Arvind Gadia 540Ashok Agarwal 535Atul Maniyar 99Bajrang Agarwal 527Bharatbhai Shankar 80Champalal Bodhra 179Daud Ghoghari 81Dayanand Agarwal 113Dipchand Chowdhary 521Dinesh Bhogar 526Dinesh Kataria 548Girish Mitta L 544Girish Fatnani 506Gulshan Nandwani 523Hansraj Jain 537Jagdish Kothari 541Kailas Hakim 548Kailas Wadhera 531Kapil Arora 533Lalit Jain 541Lalit Malik 523Mahendra Bhayal 503Manish Gupta 527Manoj Narang 114Mohansingh Purohit 519Nanalalji Rathod 527Narendra Batra 111Naresh Chuglani 516Navlesh Goyal 541Niraj Agrawal 540Omprakash Gandhi 536Purushottam Agrawal 534Purushottam Narang 109Rajiv Adhalakha 89Rajendra Ordia 521Rajesh Doshi 114 Ramlal Choudhary 512Rangnath Sharda 173Ravi Aggarwal 509Sajjankumar Jalan 504Satyanarayan Lahoti 509Satyanarayan Rathi 63Shail Sanghvi 51Shailesh Shah 479Shivraj Parekh 481Shyam Satyal 471Sunderlal Chopra 499Sunil Kothari 500 Suresh Malpani 492 Suresh Modi 478 Tarun Agarwal 482 Trilokchand Thadani 462 Vinod Agarwal 478