Surat: Four year course instead of three for graduation from current year in Veer Narmad Dakshim Gujarat University

The implementation of new education policy has been started by Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) from this year itself and now the undergraduate course has been made four years. Along with this, the Academic Council gave the green signal to implement 22 credit points per semester in all courses and 132 credit points for six semesters under the same policy in the entire state. Students can now get 40 per cent out of 22 credit points by studying in other universities or colleges.

Various issues were discussed in the Academic Council meeting held at Narmad University today. Along with this, a circular was recently issued by the State Education Department on July 11 to calculate the same 22 credit points per semester in all the courses of all the universities of the state. After discussion on this, this rule has been implemented in all the courses of Narmad University. Academic Council member Snehal Joshi told that 22 per semester and 132 credit points will be counted for six semesters. Along with this, a four-year course has been implemented for the graduates of Narmad University instead of three years from this year. The fourth year will be optional. But if the student does 4th year then there will be a total of 175 credit points with 44 points for two semesters. In this credit point, 40 percent of the 22 credit points per semester can be obtained by studying in any other university or college.

Apart from this, the students who have to get 22 credit points. In which eight credit marks have to be obtained from major subject, four credit marks from minor subject and four marks from multi-subject and rest from others. Thus, from this year in Narmad University, the general implementation of 22 credit points per semester for four years of graduation has started in the entire state.

Launched four new courses for students going abroad

Narmad University had only a three-year course at the graduation level. Due to which the students who were going abroad had difficulties. Because the course abroad is not three but four years, so the students had to study again for one year after graduation. Now from this year, there is relief to the students who studied for four years in graduation from Narmad University. Also, the university has started four new courses for students going abroad, which include PG Diploma in Data Base Management, PG Diploma in Java Technology, PG Diploma in DotNet and Mobile Technology and PG Diploma in Web Technology.