Surat: Fourth annual tribute to 22 innocent people who lost their lives in Takshashila fire

Four years ago today, on May 24, 2019, a fire broke out at Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of ​​Surat. 22 students died in this terrible fire. Today, 4 years have passed since the incident of arson, the parents have still not got justice in this whole incident of fire. Today, to pay homage to the innocent, satsang and Ramdhun were organized from 9.30 pm to 11 pm.

Tributes are paid every year

Jaysukh Gajera, the father of the innocent killed in the fire, told that a program of evening satsang and tunes has been organized to pay tribute to the innocent people killed in the Takshashila fire. The program has been organized by the Takshashila Fire Incident Memorial Trust. While tributes are being paid to the innocent for the last three years, this year satsang and dhun have been organised.

Relatives hope for speedy justice

Even after four years of Takshashila fire tragedy, the parents are yet to get justice. Now the hearing of this case has started in the sessions court. With the next hearing scheduled for June 4, the parents are now hoping for speedy justice.