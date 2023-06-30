Surat: Fraud in the name of Amarnath Yatra, phone switched off after taking 3 lakhs

On the pretext of taking the people of Surat’s Wade Road area for Amarnath Yatra in the name of Tribal King Trust, Bharuch’s sender extorted Rs 3 lakh from 150 people and without taking them on the yatra, switched off the phone and fled. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the Chowk Bazar police registered a case of fraud and started investigation.

2 thousand in the name of registration fee

Nileshbhai Nathabhai Dhaduk, 48, a resident of Viramnagar Society B-14, Wade Road, Beside Akhand Anand College, Dabholi Road, Surat, has a shop by the name of Dasram Electric in Madhav Kunj Society, next to BRTS bus station. A friend of Divyang who came to his shop two months back Manish Solanki’s relative Rahul Rameshbhai Gamit resident organizes Amarnath Yatra in the name of Bharuch Tribal King Trust. All expenses are borne by the trust. Was told to pay Rs.2000 only for registration and going by bus from Surat to Ahmedabad.

A WhatsApp group of 150 people was created

Nileshbhai and five others in his group submitted medical certificates and ₹12,000 for the Amarnath Yatra. Rahul formed a group named Amarnath Yatra 2023 Surat Har Har Mahadev for Amarnath Yatra. About 150 people were added to it.

decided to go by train on wednesday

Rahul messaged the group last Monday afternoon that on Tuesday night the bus would ply from Causeway Road near Suman Darshan Awas D Mart. But on Tuesday evening, he messaged the group that 58 members were refusing to come without the helicopter at the last minute. So the booking of one bus and one train will go empty. So after canceling the train booking from Ahmedabad, he will now take a bus from Surat to Jammu and the bus will leave on Wednesday night. But after a few minutes, a message was again written in the WhatsApp group that it has been decided to go by train and asked everyone to gather near Suman’s residence. Everyone came near Suman’s residence but the organizer did not come.

Absconded with three lakhs in the name of Amarnath Yatra

People kept waiting for the bus and Rahul did not come and his phone was also switched off. So, finally, Nileshbhai lodged a complaint against Rahul at the Chowk Bazar police station for duping 150 people of Rs 3 lakh in the name of Amarnath Yatra.