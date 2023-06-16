Surat: Free paddy seeds were distributed to farmers by Adani Foundation

Umarpada is a taluk of Surat district which is in the middle of the forest interior. Along with awareness camps, tribal farmers can grow good quality paddy to turn to organic farming. Navsari Agricultural University and Adani Foundation Hazira together distributed Devli Kolam seeds free of cost to 200 farmers with information about Devli Kolam GR-18 seeds.

An awareness camp on various issues related to agriculture was organized in Ghanavad village of Umarpada taluk of Surat district. Dr. Janakbhai Rathod, Sunil Trivedi, Dhavalbhai Patel, Head of Corporate Affairs, Adani Port Hazira, Priyeshbhai Rathod, Head of CSR, Adani Foundation, Hazira were present in this farmer’s camp organized by Adani Foundation at Hazira. Agricultural scientists from Surat’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra, operated under Navsari University, provided guidance on agriculture and answered farmers’ questions. About 200 farmers from Ghanavad, Chokhwada, Panch Amba, Andhali Kuwa and Umargot villages of Umarpada were present in the program and received guidance on farmer awareness.

In the programme, scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Surat, operated under Navsari University, provided information about Devli Column GR-18 variety and issues to be considered during sowing, control of various pests in agriculture, weather. And detailed information was given on how to increase production by reducing the cost of paddy, moong, sesame, groundnut and sugarcane produced in Umarpada taluk.

400 kg of paddy seeds of 2 kg Devli Kolam GR-18 variety were distributed to 200 farmers present in the farmers’ awareness program. These seeds were distributed by KVK of Navsari Agricultural University, Surat. These seeds will be useful to the farmers for the next three years, which will reduce the cost of cultivation and increase their income.