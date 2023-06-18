Surat: From artificial intelligence, IDT students got information about making textile and diamond offices

IDT organized BASE 2023 in which interior design students presented their unique designs. Held at IDT Campus, Vesu, the exhibition showcased the creative potential of the students and explored the transformative power of interior design. Latest designs of textile and diamond office became the center of attraction.

IDT BASE 2023 welcomed an eminent jury and experienced panel of guest speakers including Ar. Bharat Seth, Ar. Yugma Desai, Ar. Prachi Khagasiwala and Ar. Urja Desai was involved. These esteemed professionals shared valuable perspectives with the students and attendees with their in-depth industry knowledge and expertise. Ar. Yugma Desai enthralled the audience with her in-depth discussion on the impact of Artificial Intelligence in Interior Design and its immense potential in this field. Ar. Bharat Seth highlighted the untapped potential in the field of interior design, while Ar. Prachi Khagasiwala emphasizes the life-giving relationship between decor and interior design. The valuable feedback shared by the panellists gave a deep insight into the world of interior design and a holistic view towards their future.

The BASE 2023 event saw a grand success as students showcased their unique designs and inventions. Institute’s guide ID Ekta Badiyani, Ar. Asif Shaikh, Ar. Recognized the diligent efforts of Stuti Vaidya, ID Prachi Kokra, and ID Poonam Jodhani, who helped students reach their truest potential. Attendees were captivated by the innovative ideas and attention to detail displayed by these budding interior designers. The students were felicitated with certificates and prizes in recognition of their hard work and dedication, which symbolize their extraordinary achievements. Among these honours, Rohan Bang and Milan Tank were named Alumni of the Year for their exceptional contributions.

The BASE 2023 event was not only an opportunity for the students to showcase their talent, but also an opportunity for the parents to witness the unparalleled progress their children have made in their journey of interior design. Parents were invited to witness the creativity and innovation displayed by their children, creating an atmosphere of pride and appreciation.