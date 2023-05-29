Surat: From Majura Gate to Kadarshah Nala, a new road has been constructed on both sides.

Due to the ongoing operation of the Metro Rail, the condition of the roads on the Metro route has deteriorated everywhere, before the monsoon, the municipality has taken the initiative to construct the bad roads. The major problem is the bad road from Majuragate to Kadarshah Nala, Chowkbazar, Bhatar, Kapodra and Tower Road.

Out of which the road leading from Majura Gate towards Kadarsha Nala was closed for vehicular traffic for the construction work of Metro station. Now the road has been opened for traffic after taking the metro work to the safe stage as the monsoon approaches. The condition of this road has become very bad.

If this was the condition of the road before the monsoon, then after the rains the condition would have worsened. Therefore, the road was constructed on both sides from Majura Gate to Kadarsha Nala. Along with this, road construction is going on fast on other routes. As the monsoon approaches, work is underway to bring the Metro work to a safe stage along with prioritizing the roads.