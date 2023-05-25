Surat: From now on, the responsibility of the officer will be fixed in case of waterlogging in monsoon.

The Municipal Commissioner had reviewed the work of cleaning the creek, storm line, dilapidated buildings and pruning of dangerous trees as part of the pre-monsoon operation. Now the Zonal Officer will have to take a certificate that the rain nets have been cleaned and if there is water in the monsoon, action will be taken against the person giving the report.

In the meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Shalini Aggarwal, Zonal Officers, Divisional Officers and City Engineers were informed about the completed and ongoing works under pre-monsoon. In which it was suggested to issue certificates to the officers responsible for cleaning the nets and to fix the responsibility of those officers in case of monsoon floods.

He also ordered to take the work of Gadde Purana to a safe place. In this phase, pruning of dangerous trees was obtained from Horticulture Department, list of dilapidated properties from Urban Development Department and desilting information was obtained from Drainage Department.

Meeting on functioning of metro route

The Municipal Commissioner also called Metro Rail officials to the meeting to take stock of the pre-monsoon operations. The commissioner coordinated with the municipal officials and submitted the report to GMRC.