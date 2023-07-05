Surat: From this date, 190 diamond companies will start offices simultaneously in Diamond Bourse.

The international level Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is ready in Dream City at Khajod on the outskirts of Surat. Now that the countdown has begun for when diamond offices will open in these markets, there is a major update on the matter. The Burse Committee has announced that 190 companies are going to open offices simultaneously in Surat Diamond Burse.

Today it has been announced through a letter by Surat Diamond Bourse Committee that 190 diamond companies are going to open their offices in Surat Diamond Bourse simultaneously. After Diwali, on November 21, these diamond companies will conduct their business from Surat Diamond Bourse. Along with this, the list of these 190 companies has also been announced by the committee, in which Surat Diamond Bourse Committee Chairman Vallabh Lakhani’s Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd is also included.

According to the members of the Surat Diamond Bourse Committee, these 190 companies will voluntarily start work after Diwali. From 21st November it has opened its office at Surat Diamond Bourse and is ready to start trading from there. Senior member of the committee Dinesh Navadiya said that 190 companies have taken this decision unanimously.

Let us tell you that for some time there is tension between the diamond merchants of Surat and Mumbai over the offer of maintenance relief by Surat Diamond Bourse to leave Mumbai and open an office in Surat, while 190 institutions have offices in Surat. The opening was announced. All these diamond companies are considered very big.

4600 offices in Surat Diamond Bourse

Built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, the SDB comprises around 4,500 offices. However, out of these offices, only 190 diamond companies have expressed their readiness to start operations from November 21. The official inauguration of the SDB was earlier planned to be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but so far no announcement has been made by the office-bearers.

SDB committee member Dinesh Navadiya said, “The official inauguration of SDB will be announced soon by PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi may inaugurate the SDB before or after November 21, but it is certain that the diamond companies will start operations on the given date.