Surat: Gang arrested for honey-trapping a doctor

Police arrested three women and eight men and arrested a gang of 11 people in the honeytrap crime registered at Kamrej police station. Significantly, two members of the Honeytrap gang are husband and wife. Kamrej police recovered 2 four wheelers, 4 bikes and 12 mobiles from the arrested gang and seized goods worth Rs 5.26 lakh. The game would begin after the gang member and the doctor entered the locked room.

A doctor from Amroli in Kamrej area was honey-trapped by an active gang who made purchases on him by taking cash, debit and credit cards and stole a huge amount from Google Pay. Kamaraj PI R.B. The doctor was prepared for the complaint by Bhatol. Later, the Kamrej police registered a complaint and conducted further investigation.

कमरेज प्सी डी.आर. Rao got information about the members involved in this gang and Kamrej police arrested 11 people including three women involved in the crime from Hans Petrol Pump, Nansad. In the MO of Honeytrap, through social media, by creating an account in the name of a woman, she interacted in the messenger and men were called to meet on the spot.

After this the man and woman would go to the room and later another man and woman would go to that room and take away her credit/debit card by threatening that they were relatives of the woman. Then used to shop on it and threatened to register a case of rape by not depositing the money and card. There was also threat of defamation in the society.

In this case, the police have arrested 11 including eight men and three women of the gang. Paresh Gordhan Parmar and Akash Purushottam Vaghela (both residents of Varachha), Balwant Ramku Wala (resident of Palsana), Mahesh Dia Baraiya (resident of Baben), Jitesh Rasik Dharjia (Punagam), Sawan Deepak Parmar (Nansad), Vishwajit Ram Janam Pandey (Pipodara) , Lalji alias Bando Nathabhai Galthalia (Kamarez), Kailasben Balwant Vala (Palsana), Joshna alias Sonal Mahesh Baraiya (Resd Gokulam Farm Baban Bardoli) Sheetal Ben Pankajbhai Savani (Nansad) arrested 11.