Surat: Ganja worth Rs 10.09 lakh found from the lower floor of the municipal toilet

Once again a huge amount of ganja has been recovered from Surat. The Katargam police have recovered illegal ganja worth Rs 10.09 lakh hidden in an empty tank under the toilet near the railway track. In this case, the police seized the ganja and took legal action.

Huge quantity of illegal ganja recovered

The ‘No Drugs in Surat City’ campaign by the police in Surat has been going on for the past several years. Under which legal action is being taken against the people selling marijuana, liquor and drugs. At the same time, the Surat police is trying to save the youth from ruin by catching such drugs. Meanwhile, the Katargam police of Surat have recovered a huge amount of illegal ganja.

Ganja was found in the closed toilet of the municipality

The Katargam police received information that a huge amount of ganja was hidden in the empty tank of the closed toilet of the municipal corporation located opposite Gunatitnagar near the Katargam GIDC railway track. Based on the information, the police team investigated here and found 50 packets of ganja in khaki colored plastic from under the tank.

Hemp worth Rs 10 lakh

Police have seized ganja in this case and registered a case under NDPS and are investigating. Along with this, the search is on for the people who brought the quantity of ganja and hid it in the toilet tank.