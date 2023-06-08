Surat: Gemstone artist drank poison with family, son also died after wife and daughter’s death

Four members of a family living in Sarthana Yogichowk area of ​​Surat swallowed poison near Datar Hotel near Seemada Canal. All four were shifted to a private hospital nearby. Where three members in the same family including wife and daughter and son have died after some treatment. While the father’s condition remains critical.

The son had recently passed 12th. After drinking the medicine, the jeweler called his cousin and asked him to save one of my sons and daughters. Before committing suicide, Ratnakalakar recorded a suicide video. In which he says, I could not be a good husband, son or husband.

It is feared that due to financial constraints, the jeweler along with his family took this step. While an elder son has gone with a friend and a daughter has gone to her aunt’s house, so both their lives have been saved.

Daughter and son died after mother

Vinubhai Khodabhai Moradiya (age 55), a native of Sihor, Bhavnagar, living in Sarthana Vijayanagar Society, works in a diamond factory. Late Wednesday evening, Vinubhai’s 50-year-old wife Shardaben, 20-year-old son Krish and 15-year-old daughter Senita consumed poison together. After reporting the incident, all four were admitted to a private hospital with the help of 108 ambulances. Where Shardaben died after brief treatment late at night. Later Senita also died and now son Krish has also passed away. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the hospital and started the investigation.

Family swallowed poison in public

ACP P.K. Patel said that four members of the Moradia family swallowed poison in public on Canal Road. Then he called his cousin and said, “I have a son and a daughter in my house, take care of them.” Vinubhai has four children. Out of which two children are currently at home. While a total of three people have died in this mass suicide and suicide attempt and Vinubhai is undergoing treatment.

A suicide note video has been found from mobile

The ACP further stated that Vinubhai, who was undergoing treatment with his family, made a video of the suicide note on his mobile before swallowing poison. In which Vinubhai says, I have no last option but to commit suicide. I couldn’t be a good father, I couldn’t be a good son, I couldn’t be a good husband. After recording this video he committed suicide. Now the video has been sent to FSL.

Mother-daughter used to work as Leshpatti

Every member of the family facing financial crisis was doing one or the other work. In which Vinubhai was a gem artist and his wife and daughter were doing the work of applying lace.

Economic crisis due to recession in diamonds

Vinubhai works in a diamond factory and there is a downturn in the diamond industry. Therefore, due to financial constraints, it is feared that he along with his family has consumed poison medicine. On getting information about the incident, senior police officers also reached the hospital and started investigating the family’s act.

Told cousin, take care of son and daughter

After drinking the aluminum phosphate, Vinubhai called his cousin and asked him to take care of a son and a daughter present in the house. So the cousin reached the spot and got all four admitted to the hospital.

there was no pressure on the brother

Cousin Pravinbhai said, Vinubhai is my elder father’s son. My sister-in-law and a niece and a nephew have died. There was no pressure on the brother. We do not know why he took such a step. Lives in Surat with family for four-five years. Vinubhai himself works in a diamond factory. Elder son is doing college. Two daughters run sewing machines at home and do sewing work.