Surat: Gold biscuits worth Rs 65 lakh stolen on the pretext of purchase

Near Bhatar Road Kapadia Health Club in the city, 3 miscreants looted 1 kg gold biscuits worth 65 lakhs and fled in a car. In this robbery, Crime Branch caught Devendra, Saurabh, Mohit, Piyush from Vadodara Highway and seized all the valuables. The owner of the jewelers had sent two employees on Tuesday afternoon to deliver 10 gold biscuits of 100 grams each. Based on the number plate of the car, the employee named Madanlal Shah, but he was standing outside with a woman.

Meanwhile, the person sitting in the car checked the gold biscuits and asked to give the cheque. The employee refused to accept the check and the employee also sat in the car. Meanwhile, another person pushed the employee and looted the gold and the three youths fled. The employee immediately informed the owner, who rushed to inform the police. Sanjay Jain, owner of Sonal Jewelers at Poddar Arcade, Ghoddaud Road, is friends with Madanlal Shah, a resident of Bhatar. The complaint of the incident has been given by Rajesh Hiralal Shah, the salesman of the jeweler’s shop, to the Khatodara police.

Woman’s role in gold loot came to the fore

The role of women is suspected in this robbery. This woman and 3 robbers were staying in a hotel near Surat railway station, in which it has come to light that the woman wrongly wrote her name and mobile number of the accused in the hotel register.

Woman associated with a political party in Indore

The businessman’s friend Madanlal and the woman who had come from Indore were standing there along with 3 miscreants in the MP passing car. However, the police is saying that no one was involved in both the robberies. The woman is associated with a political party in Indore. The police have not confirmed this. Now the police have interrogated the woman and businessman friend Madanlal. It is said that the woman had come in contact with the accused in a land deal in Indore. The woman contacted Madanlal along with the accused and robbed Surat on the pretext of buying gold.

Why was gold sold on the road without calling the shop?

If you wanted to sell the goods of Paka Bill, then what was the need to deal in gold biscuits on the road? Why didn’t he invite the customer to his shop? Wasn’t this trick used in the 2000 note deal? If the police investigate thoroughly, a lot will come to the fore.

Name of the arrested accused

Devendra Kailash Narvariya U.V. 29 Mohit Raghavendra Verma U.V. 21Saurabh Mukesh Verma Uv.20Piyush Mohanlal Yadav 22