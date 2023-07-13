Surat: “Growth through Trees” Rural Development Campaign by Adani Foundation, Hazira

Adani Foundation, Hazira Surat distributed saplings and fruit trees to school children and villagers with a view to make children aware of the environment, purify the village climate and generate income through fruit trees. Over 3,000 saplings were distributed under the ‘Vriksha Se Vikas’ campaign in villages of Choryasi and Olpad talukas and at Adani Awarded Navchetan Vidyalaya in Junagaram.

The aim of distributing the saplings is to save the environment, to make school students understand the benefits and importance of trees and to increase the income of farmers through fruit trees. Around 1,000 saplings were distributed to farmers in Bhandut, Rajgari, Selut and Kunkani villages of Allpad taluka and a total of 2,000 saplings were distributed to several other villages.

In primary section of Navchetan Vidyalaya, Juna village, awarded by Adani Foundation, about 450 fruit trees were distributed to the students for the purpose of their upbringing. Farmers will benefit in the coming times through fruit plants and their income will increase. A large pen of Kesar mango was distributed so that it would bear fruit in less time. Adani Foundation is continuously striving for long term sustainable development activities and is making efforts in this direction in villages of Hazira Kantha area and tribal area of ​​Umarpada taluk.