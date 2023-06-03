Surat: Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Adani Hazira Port together clean Sunwali beach

Adani Hazira Port Limited is celebrating a week from 30 May 2023 to 6 June 2023 on the theme Beat Plastic Pollution this year as part of World Environment Day celebrations. As part of the celebration, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Adani Hazira Port Limited and local villagers today joined the drive to clean plastic from Sunwali beach.
Organized in the special presence of GPCB, regional officer Ms. Jijanasaben Ojha, Adani Port and Adani Foundation officials, employees, local leaders and volunteers were also present in this programme.
Addressing after cleaning the Hazira Sunwali beach, GBCB officer Jigyasaben Ojha <p> </p> <p>Regional Officer of GPCB Ms. Jijansaben Ojha said at the beginning of the program that this year the theme of World Environment Day is control of plastic pollution. From the time we wake up in the morning till we go to sleep at night, plastic is ingrained in our lives, a part of our lifestyle. If we remove it from life, then only the earth will be safe and habitable for the next generation. He talked about environmental protection and awareness with many Sanskrit shlokas and references.</p> <p>Rupesh Jambudi, Associate General Manager, Safety, Environment and Health Department, Adani Hazira Port Limited, informed about various programs organized by Adani Hazira Port throughout the week.</p> <p>Display of digital banners and eco-friendly cloth banners at strategic places to celebrate the week, organized online quiz competition for employees and associates. And conducted mass tool box talk for contractor workers in shop floor areas, cleanliness drive at workplace, tree plantation, webinar on best industrial environment management. Organized beach cleanliness drive at Sunwali beach near Hazira which will continue till 6th June. Captain Ashish Singhal, General Manager of Adani Hazira Port, Marine Services, Bhagubhai Patel, former Sarpanch of Junagaram (Shivrampur), BK Patel, Rameshbhai Patel, many local villagers were present.</p>