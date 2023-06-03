Surat: Gujarat Pollution Control Board and Adani Hazira Port together clean Sunwali beach

Adani Hazira Port Limited is celebrating a week from 30 May 2023 to 6 June 2023 on the theme Beat Plastic Pollution this year as part of World Environment Day celebrations. As part of the celebration, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Adani Hazira Port Limited and local villagers today joined the drive to clean plastic from Sunwali beach.

Organized in the special presence of GPCB, regional officer Ms. Jijanasaben Ojha, Adani Port and Adani Foundation officials, employees, local leaders and volunteers were also present in this programme.