Surat: Happinesh Health Card will now take the responsibility of accessibility and affordability in your health and treatment

Without spending a single rupee out of pocket on credit cards, just like you first shop or pay bills and then pay this amount from your pocket, similarly now you can spend pocket money on time even for hospital treatment. Can avoid and pay through card. The health card is being launched by Ahmedabad based Happiness Innovation Pvt Ltd. Through which later you will be able to pay these rupees within the stipulated time limit. With this card, not only will you get credit for treatment, but you will also get the benefit of exemption in medicine and laboratory charges. For this, a mobile application has also been launched by the company.

Founders Mr. Mayursinh Jadeja and Mr. Jaideepbhai Nandani, veterans of 30 years of healthcare line of the company said that the company aims to cover the entire healthcare ecosystem. A health card has been launched by the company. The credit limit will be increased considering the track record of health card usage and payments. Minimum 10 percent discount on medicine bill and up to 40 percent discount on laboratory charges will be available. Also you will get free home delivery of the medicine. Fees for OPD tests and other services in the hospital will also be exempted in future. Apart from this, BP and blood glucose check-up once every month will be free, as well as weight, SpO2 and HR, temperature check-up will be free unlimited.

The company has launched a health card and mobile application for the health and well-being of the people of Gujarat and Saurashtra. More than 5000 thousand medical stores will be covered under this card. Due to which everyone’s medical budget will get relief. Also, in future, doctors, hospitals and laboratories will also come under the purview of this card. The card and mobile application have been launched initially in four metro cities and will be launched across the state respectively.

Download Happiness Mobile App like this:

Step 1. Filling up the Application Form You can download the Happyness – Customer Delight app from Google Play Store.

Step 2. Fill the information asked on the digital form. This may include your personal details, contact information, permanent address, email address and any other relevant information.

Step 3. Aadhaar- card or PAN- card number is mandatory to complete the KYC.

Step 4. Review your profile and make sure everything is correct.

Step 5. Submit the filled form by clicking on VALIDATE AADHAR/ PAN. This completes your registration. And you can use this health card.