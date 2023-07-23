Surat: Harsh Sanghvi’s warning to stunters, family is equally responsible with children

A blood donation camp was organized by police today for Thalassemia patients at Adajan, Surat. In which Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi was present. Meanwhile, he gave an important statement regarding strict action against those who perform stunts on the roads. He warned that strict action would be taken if anyone tried to make any road in the state a racing track. After that no one will be released, be it the child or his father.

Blood Donation for Thalassemia Patients by Police

Surat Police has been organizing blood camps in various police station areas for some time now with the aim of providing adequate blood to Thalassemia patients. As part of the campaign, a blood camp was organized by Surat Police in Adajan area today. In which Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi was present. Local area leaders and people including top police officers of the city were present in this program and donated blood.

Families of children equally responsible for stunts on vehicles: Harsh Sanghvi

After the police blood donation programme, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi gave a big statement against the stunt drivers. Harsh Sanghvi said that the families of children performing stunts are as much responsible as the children themselves. Whose families provide expensive vehicles to fulfill the fun of the children. He fulfills the hobby of his children by giving them bikes and mopeds to those who do not have a license. But many other families have lost their beloved sons and daughters because of such children. In this regard, the Rander police arrested the father-son duo after registering a case against the driver who performed a snake-like stunt on a moped, which is amazing. Similar operations are going on at many places in Gujarat, more stringent action will be taken.

Strict action will be taken if you try to make the road a racing track: Harsh Sanghvi

Minister of State for Home Har Sanghvi warned the people that you should keep the entertainment of your children confined to your home. Strict action will be taken if any road or road in the state is tried to be made a racing track. If your child does not have a license and if you give him a car and if he breaks any rule, action will be taken against the responsible people of the family. In this they will not be given any kind of recommendation or concession.

Old accident of fact also complained of

Harsh Sanghvi said about Ahmedabad accident accused Fact Patel that yesterday an old video of Fact’s previous accident has surfaced. The owner of that restaurant was called and an FIR was lodged immediately. No relaxation will be given in any such case.